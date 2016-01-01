Tina Chemplayil accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Chemplayil, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tina Chemplayil, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Tina Chemplayil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vna of Greater Philadelphia3509 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3375
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tina Chemplayil?
About Tina Chemplayil, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801312780
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Chemplayil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tina Chemplayil works at
Tina Chemplayil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Chemplayil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Chemplayil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Chemplayil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.