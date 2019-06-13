Tina Cannon, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tina Cannon, LMHC
Overview
Tina Cannon, LMHC is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL.
Tina Cannon works at
Locations
-
1
Central Florida Psychiatric2802 Aloma Ave Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 679-4732
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tina Cannon?
I have seen Tina Cannon for about a year for EMDR which is a psychological treatment for Post Traumatic Stress D/O. EMDR is a relatively new method of treating the effects of trauma which can include anxiety, depression, intrusive thoughts, constant thinking about the traumas, nightmares, poor sleep, and a decrease in abilities to perform usual day time activities. EMDR is not hypnosis, and initially, I thought it was probably a scam. But since my symptoms and functioning weren’t being helped w/ other methods, I decided to give this a whirl. It took about 12 weeks of going 2x/week for the initial benefits to start. After that, things seemed to move along quickly. I’m taking a 2-3 month break now but will continue for awhile. I had several severe, overlapping traumas, people who have a single trauma treatment might respond faster. This is a remarkable treatment b/c traditional trauma therapy, while also effective, can take years to accomplish goals. Dr. Cannon is easy to talk to.
About Tina Cannon, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1871635276
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Cannon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tina Cannon works at
5 patients have reviewed Tina Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Cannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.