Overview

Tina Cannon, LMHC is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL. 

Tina Cannon works at Central Florida Psychiatric Associates, Pa in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Florida Psychiatric
    2802 Aloma Ave Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 (407) 679-4732

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Marital Counseling
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Counseling
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 13, 2019
    I have seen Tina Cannon for about a year for EMDR which is a psychological treatment for Post Traumatic Stress D/O. EMDR is a relatively new method of treating the effects of trauma which can include anxiety, depression, intrusive thoughts, constant thinking about the traumas, nightmares, poor sleep, and a decrease in abilities to perform usual day time activities. EMDR is not hypnosis, and initially, I thought it was probably a scam. But since my symptoms and functioning weren’t being helped w/ other methods, I decided to give this a whirl. It took about 12 weeks of going 2x/week for the initial benefits to start. After that, things seemed to move along quickly. I’m taking a 2-3 month break now but will continue for awhile. I had several severe, overlapping traumas, people who have a single trauma treatment might respond faster. This is a remarkable treatment b/c traditional trauma therapy, while also effective, can take years to accomplish goals. Dr. Cannon is easy to talk to.
    About Tina Cannon, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871635276
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tina Cannon, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tina Cannon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tina Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tina Cannon works at Central Florida Psychiatric Associates, Pa in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Tina Cannon’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Tina Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Cannon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

