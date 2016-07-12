Tina Butler, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tina Butler, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tina Butler, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Bound Brook, NJ. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
105 E Union Ave Apt 25, Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(908) 590-4794
Wednesday4:00pm - 10:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is considerate and patient and listens to you before she gives you her advice :) I don't feel rushed when I am there and most times, you will go over your time limit. It's been an absolute pleasure and I am very lucky that I found her...been going to her for a few years now, whenever I need to and I have no complaints...very satisfied :) :)
About Tina Butler, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1790997575
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia
