Tina Buckner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Buckner, PSY
Overview
Tina Buckner, PSY is a Counselor in San Diego, CA.
Tina Buckner works at
Locations
Alderman and Marshall Inc.5959 Mission Gorge Rd Ste 106, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 574-0924
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
A therapy newbie here...I've had a hard time finding a therapist I could connect with for anxiety -- I met with a small number where I either felt judged, or the experience was not terribly science based/woo-woo feeling. With Dr. Buckner, I have felt so heard, supported, and comfortable. She has expertise in a wide range of therapeutic strategies, and fits the intervention to the person, not vice versa, to find the best way to help. She is sharp, kind, and so mindful of her words, tone, and body language to create a consistently positive and supportive environment that anyone would feel comfortable to address their issues, large or small. I'm grateful for the progress I've felt under her guidance.
About Tina Buckner, PSY
- Counseling
- English
- 1598867079
