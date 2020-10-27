See All Counselors in San Diego, CA
Tina Buckner, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Tina Buckner, PSY

Counseling
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tina Buckner, PSY is a Counselor in San Diego, CA. 

Tina Buckner works at Alderman and Marshall Inc. in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alderman and Marshall Inc.
    5959 Mission Gorge Rd Ste 106, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 574-0924
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tina Buckner?

    Oct 27, 2020
    A therapy newbie here...I've had a hard time finding a therapist I could connect with for anxiety -- I met with a small number where I either felt judged, or the experience was not terribly science based/woo-woo feeling. With Dr. Buckner, I have felt so heard, supported, and comfortable. She has expertise in a wide range of therapeutic strategies, and fits the intervention to the person, not vice versa, to find the best way to help. She is sharp, kind, and so mindful of her words, tone, and body language to create a consistently positive and supportive environment that anyone would feel comfortable to address their issues, large or small. I'm grateful for the progress I've felt under her guidance.
    CS — Oct 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tina Buckner, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Tina Buckner, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tina Buckner to family and friends

    Tina Buckner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tina Buckner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tina Buckner, PSY.

    About Tina Buckner, PSY

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598867079
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tina Buckner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Tina Buckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tina Buckner works at Alderman and Marshall Inc. in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Tina Buckner’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Tina Buckner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Buckner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Buckner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Buckner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tina Buckner, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.