Tina Abolhassani Bloomer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Abolhassani Bloomer, NP
Tina Abolhassani Bloomer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orange, CA.
Tina Abolhassani Bloomer works at
Locations
El Modena Health Center4010 E Chapman Ave Ste C, Orange, CA 92869 Directions (714) 500-0358
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Tina Abolhassani Bloomer, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043382666
Tina Abolhassani Bloomer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Abolhassani Bloomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tina Abolhassani Bloomer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Abolhassani Bloomer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Abolhassani Bloomer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Abolhassani Bloomer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.