Tina Bettin, APNP
Overview
Tina Bettin, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manawa, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London.
Locations
ThedaCare Physicians Manawa425 2nd St, Manawa, WI 54949 Directions (920) 308-4546Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Tina Bettin; Tina is not my present provider because I moved from New London to Grand Chute where I have Dr. Pulley as my primary physician. Tina was excellent and I would definitely recommend her.
About Tina Bettin, APNP
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1851311955
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Bettin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tina Bettin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Tina Bettin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Bettin.
