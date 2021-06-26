Overview

Tina Bettin, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manawa, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London.



Tina Bettin works at ThedaCare Physicians Manawa in Manawa, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.