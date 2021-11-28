Dr. Wynkoop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Wynkoop, PHD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wynkoop, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Maumee, OH.
Locations
Rite Aid Pharmacy1627 Henthorne Dr, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 867-8019
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, extremely knowledgeable, very helpful
About Dr. Timothy Wynkoop, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1336299064
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wynkoop accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wynkoop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynkoop. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynkoop.
