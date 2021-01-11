See All Chiropractors in Farmington, MO
Timothy Wulfert, CH Icon-share Share Profile

Timothy Wulfert, CH

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Timothy Wulfert, CH is a Chiropractor in Farmington, MO. 

Timothy Wulfert works at Wulfert Chiropractic & Acupuncture PC in Farmington, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wulfert Chiropractic & Acupuncture PC
    1036 E Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO 63640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 756-9292
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Timothy Wulfert?

    Jan 11, 2021
    I've suffered with hand arthritis for a very long time. I've tried everything. I recently went to Dr. Wulfert for his advise. We chose the Lumix laser therapy. This is amazing. My last treatment of five was on 12/23/20. Today is 1/11/21. Other than a little morning stiffness (common with arthritis), I have had no pain since. I would most definitely recommend Dr. Wulfert (which I have to many).
    Brenda Hoff — Jan 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Timothy Wulfert, CH
    How would you rate your experience with Timothy Wulfert, CH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Timothy Wulfert to family and friends

    Timothy Wulfert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Timothy Wulfert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Timothy Wulfert, CH.

    About Timothy Wulfert, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801884630
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Wulfert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Wulfert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Wulfert works at Wulfert Chiropractic & Acupuncture PC in Farmington, MO. View the full address on Timothy Wulfert’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Timothy Wulfert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Wulfert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Wulfert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Wulfert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Timothy Wulfert, CH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.