Timothy Wulfert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Wulfert, CH
Overview
Timothy Wulfert, CH is a Chiropractor in Farmington, MO.
Locations
Wulfert Chiropractic & Acupuncture PC1036 E Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 756-9292
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've suffered with hand arthritis for a very long time. I've tried everything. I recently went to Dr. Wulfert for his advise. We chose the Lumix laser therapy. This is amazing. My last treatment of five was on 12/23/20. Today is 1/11/21. Other than a little morning stiffness (common with arthritis), I have had no pain since. I would most definitely recommend Dr. Wulfert (which I have to many).
About Timothy Wulfert, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1801884630
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Wulfert accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Wulfert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Timothy Wulfert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Wulfert.
