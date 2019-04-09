See All Physicians Assistants in Chesapeake, VA
Overview

Timothy Winkler, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chesapeake, VA. 

Timothy Winkler works at SMOC - Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SMOC - Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center and Spine Center Chesapeake
    501 DISCOVERY DR, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-5145
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Back Pain
Neck Pain
Pinched Nerve in Back
Chronic Back Pain
Neck Pain
Pinched Nerve in Back

Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Timothy Winkler, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083625461
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Winkler, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Timothy Winkler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Winkler works at SMOC - Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Timothy Winkler’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Timothy Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Winkler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

