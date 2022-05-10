See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Newark, OH
Timothy Welch, LPCC-S

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
Timothy Welch, LPCC-S is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Newark, OH. 

Timothy Welch works at Tim Welch, LPCC in Newark, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Tim Welch
    60 Messimer Dr, Newark, OH 43055 (740) 299-1615

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Drug Abuse
Grief Therapy
Individual Therapy
Psychotherapy Services
Stress
Stress Management
Substance Abuse
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    May 10, 2022
    Tim does an amazing job listening, then challenging your thinking. He keeps it real and won't just tell you what you want to hear, yet is super supportive! If you are new to counseling or a "pro" he'll definitely suit your needs!
    AB — May 10, 2022
    About Timothy Welch, LPCC-S

    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    • English
    • 1437242310
    Education & Certifications

    • John Carroll Universirty - Major in Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Welch, LPCC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Timothy Welch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Timothy Welch works at Tim Welch, LPCC in Newark, OH. View the full address on Timothy Welch's profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Timothy Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Welch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

