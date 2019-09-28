Dr. Timothy Wahlberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahlberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Wahlberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wahlberg, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Geneva, IL.
Dr. Wahlberg works at
Locations
The Prairie Clinic1541 E Fabyan Pkwy Ste 101, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 845-9644
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Wahlberg for a few years now. We were thrilled to find him after searching for a doctor who really understood autism. It is shocking how many doctors do not have a good understanding of this condition. He was able to give us tools to cope with our daughter's issues. He has treated hundreds of children with autism and had a lot of practical advice for us. His stories of past patients also help you to realize that you are not alone in your difficulties.
About Dr. Timothy Wahlberg, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1619195997
Dr. Wahlberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahlberg accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahlberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahlberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahlberg.
