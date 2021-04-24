Timothy Tseng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Tseng, PA-C
Timothy Tseng, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Eugene, OR.
Timothy Tseng works at
Oregon Medical Group Crescent Family Medicine Lab2830 CRESCENT AVE, Eugene, OR 97408 Directions (541) 686-9000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Visited for a "male issue". He was very friendly, very professional, and made me feel very relaxed throughout my visit. I would definitely recommend him.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1386948347
Timothy Tseng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Timothy Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Tseng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.