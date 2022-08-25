Dr. Timothy Tribiano, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tribiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Tribiano, PHD
Dr. Timothy Tribiano, PHD is a Psychologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Auburn University.
Timothy Tribiano, Ph.D., P.A.2843 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions (727) 776-1968Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
I have been seeing Dr. Tribiano for about 3 years. He is caring, empathetic, and insightful. He has helped me a great deal and I have definitely grown quite a bit during my time with him. He is easy to talk to and provides insightful comments for discussion.
- Vanderbilt University
- Auburn University
- University of South Florida
Dr. Tribiano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tribiano accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tribiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tribiano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tribiano.
