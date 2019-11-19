See All Clinical Psychologists in Chesapeake, VA
Clinical Psychology
Timothy Tjersland, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Chesapeake, VA. 

Timothy Tjersland works at Chesapeake Center for Psychotherapy in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr King-jones and Associates
    816 Greenbrier Cir Ste 209, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 436-2444
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Nov 19, 2019
    He listens closely and tailors his responses to the patient well by providing anecdotes and familiar mantras to push through harder times. It's a health interchange of him listening as well as offering guidance. I am a male, and I think his guidance has felt more male oriented. I love our visits.
    — Nov 19, 2019
    About Timothy Tjersland, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285713750
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Tjersland, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Tjersland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Timothy Tjersland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Tjersland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Tjersland works at Chesapeake Center for Psychotherapy in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Timothy Tjersland’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Timothy Tjersland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Tjersland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Tjersland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Tjersland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

