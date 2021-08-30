See All Nurse Practitioners in Richmond, VA
Timothy Talbert, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Timothy Talbert, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Timothy Talbert, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA. 

Timothy Talbert works at Patterson Avenue Family Practice in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patterson Avenue Family Practice
    9600 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 741-6200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Timothy Talbert?

    Aug 30, 2021
    NP Talbert is one of the most trustworthy and personable medical professionals I have ever had. I am sad he left the practice at Patterson and I am looking for his new practice to switch.
    Teresa T — Aug 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Timothy Talbert, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Timothy Talbert, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Timothy Talbert to family and friends

    Timothy Talbert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Timothy Talbert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Timothy Talbert, FNP.

    About Timothy Talbert, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871788505
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Talbert, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Talbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Timothy Talbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Talbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Talbert works at Patterson Avenue Family Practice in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Timothy Talbert’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Timothy Talbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Talbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Talbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Talbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Timothy Talbert, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.