Overview

Timothy Stambaugh, MA is a Counselor in Franklin, TN. 

Timothy Stambaugh works at Medcore Medical Group-hollister in Franklin, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medcore Medical Group-hollister
    2105 Edward Curd Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 791-7342
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Tim has been an incredible help to my daughter and our family. He is able to see things that I would never notice on my own. Even when I think he is just chatting with her, I can tell that he is observing and teaching her skills and new ways to think about things. I highly recommend him to anyone who is seeking someone who can truly help and connect with their child.
    About Timothy Stambaugh, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518076017
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Stambaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Stambaugh works at Medcore Medical Group-hollister in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Timothy Stambaugh’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Timothy Stambaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Stambaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Stambaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Stambaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

