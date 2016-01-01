Timothy Souchek, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Souchek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Timothy Souchek, PA
Offers telehealth
Timothy Souchek, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Luis Obispo, CA.
SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center715 Tank Farm Rd Ste C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-5577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pacific Central Coast Health Centers715 Tank Farm Rd # C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-5577
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Male
- 1194709881
- French Hospital Medical Center
Timothy Souchek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Souchek accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Souchek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Timothy Souchek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Souchek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Souchek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Souchek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.