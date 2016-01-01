See All Physicians Assistants in San Luis Obispo, CA
Timothy Souchek, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Timothy Souchek, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Timothy Souchek works at SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center
    715 Tank Farm Rd Ste C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 543-5577
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pacific Central Coast Health Centers
    715 Tank Farm Rd # C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 543-5577
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Timothy Souchek, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1194709881
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Souchek, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Souchek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Timothy Souchek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Souchek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Souchek works at SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Timothy Souchek’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Timothy Souchek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Souchek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Souchek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Souchek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

