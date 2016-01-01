Timothy Smallwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Timothy Smallwood, APRN
Overview
Timothy Smallwood, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Timothy Smallwood works at
Locations
-
1
Kentucky Dermatology177 Burt Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 276-1511
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Smallwood?
About Timothy Smallwood, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437745163
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Smallwood works at
Timothy Smallwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Smallwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Smallwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Smallwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.