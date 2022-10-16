See All Physicians Assistants in Vancouver, WA
Timothy Schoonmaker, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Timothy Schoonmaker, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (19)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Timothy Schoonmaker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA. 

Timothy Schoonmaker works at Peace Hlth Med Grp Lkefrnt Clin in Vancouver, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peace Hlth Med Grp Lkefrnt Clin
    16811 SE MCGILLIVRAY BLVD, Vancouver, WA 98683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 735-8100
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Timothy Schoonmaker?

    Oct 16, 2022
    I've been under Tim's care for almost 20 years now and really couldn't ask more from him. Aside from being VERY caring and knowledgeable, he is friendly, "real", and compassionate. He tell it like it is and also and very important to me, he knows his limitations and doesn't try to push his abilities too far. When he hits the limits, he's the "quarterback" so to speak and sends me off to a referred specialist to continue more intensified treatment of my issue. I have 100% confidence being under his care and take his advice as seriously important. He's a great coach and counselor and as far as a general practitioner goes, I couldn't ask for more or better.
    Richard Slackman — Oct 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Timothy Schoonmaker, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Timothy Schoonmaker, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Timothy Schoonmaker to family and friends

    Timothy Schoonmaker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Timothy Schoonmaker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Timothy Schoonmaker, PA-C.

    About Timothy Schoonmaker, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407875107
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Schoonmaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Schoonmaker works at Peace Hlth Med Grp Lkefrnt Clin in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Timothy Schoonmaker’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Timothy Schoonmaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Schoonmaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Schoonmaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Schoonmaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Timothy Schoonmaker, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.