Timothy Schoonmaker, PA-C
Overview
Timothy Schoonmaker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA.
Locations
Peace Hlth Med Grp Lkefrnt Clin16811 SE MCGILLIVRAY BLVD, Vancouver, WA 98683 Directions (360) 735-8100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been under Tim's care for almost 20 years now and really couldn't ask more from him. Aside from being VERY caring and knowledgeable, he is friendly, "real", and compassionate. He tell it like it is and also and very important to me, he knows his limitations and doesn't try to push his abilities too far. When he hits the limits, he's the "quarterback" so to speak and sends me off to a referred specialist to continue more intensified treatment of my issue. I have 100% confidence being under his care and take his advice as seriously important. He's a great coach and counselor and as far as a general practitioner goes, I couldn't ask for more or better.
About Timothy Schoonmaker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1407875107
