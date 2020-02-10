Dr. Timothy Sams, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Sams, PHD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Sams, PHD is a Psychologist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University - Ph.D. Psychology.
Dr. Sams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Parc Center, Bldg A77564 Country Club Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (855) 388-7223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sams?
I am surprised about all of the negative ratings with Dr. Sams. I met with him and discussed my history. He was very caring and listened to my history which doctors often do not take the time to do! Since I had a lot of experience with pain management he thought it would be beneficial for me to read his book. He gave me a copy. I have since read it and it has been very enlightening to me. I think anyone with chronic pain would benefit from reading his book. He has a lot of knowledge to share. He referred me to biofeedback. I have been working with a neuropsychologist. She has been a delight and I have learned how to manage my pain more effectively by using the tools she has given me. I am able to bring down my pain levels on my own without using medication. Biofeedback teaches you how to do this on your own. I have been dealing with chronic pain since 2006. This is the first time I have had a pain management doctor refer me to biofeedback. I sure wish I had learned this sooner!
About Dr. Timothy Sams, PHD
- Psychology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912010885
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University - Ph.D. Psychology
- University Of Michigan - B.A. Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sams accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sams works at
Dr. Sams speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.