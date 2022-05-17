Timothy Rhinehart accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Rhinehart, FNP
Overview
Timothy Rhinehart, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Timothy Rhinehart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Quality Walk-in Clinic1509 Dulles Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 991-9276
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Rhinehart?
Treated me at Oshner Therapy Rehab.. He has a great bedside manner and is very nice.
About Timothy Rhinehart, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477094142
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Rhinehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Timothy Rhinehart works at
Timothy Rhinehart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Rhinehart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Rhinehart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Rhinehart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.