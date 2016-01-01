See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Kirkland, WA
Timothy Pazier, MPT Icon-share Share Profile

Timothy Pazier, MPT

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Timothy Pazier, MPT is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Kirkland, WA. 

Timothy Pazier works at Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center
    11800 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Timothy Pazier?

Photo: Timothy Pazier, MPT
How would you rate your experience with Timothy Pazier, MPT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Timothy Pazier to family and friends

Timothy Pazier's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Timothy Pazier

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Timothy Pazier, MPT.

About Timothy Pazier, MPT

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1851651574
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Timothy Pazier, MPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Pazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Timothy Pazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Timothy Pazier works at Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Timothy Pazier’s profile.

Timothy Pazier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Pazier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Pazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Pazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.