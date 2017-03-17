See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Williamsville, NY
Timothy Musielak, LMHC

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Timothy Musielak, LMHC is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Williamsville, NY. 

Timothy Musielak works at Timothy J. Musielak LMHC CASAC DOT SAP in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Timothy J. Musielak LMHC CASAC DOT SAP
    2829 Wehrle Dr Ste 11B, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 225-6327

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depressive Disorders
Group Psychotherapy
Psychotherapy Services
Depressive Disorders
Group Psychotherapy
Psychotherapy Services

Treatment frequency



Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 17, 2017
    Timothy has been beyond helpful while I was dealing with a not-so-ideal situation. I was court ordered to go to an outpatient counseling, and Timothy was recommended to me over other local outpatients such as Brylin or Horizons. He is very personable, knowledgeable in his field and just overall a pleasant person to deal with. He accurately recommended that I do 6 months of outpatient with him, with only once a week group sessions (which by the way, are a breeze). 11 out of 10!
    Buffalo, NY — Mar 17, 2017
    Photo: Timothy Musielak, LMHC
    About Timothy Musielak, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689805962
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • daemen college
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Musielak, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Musielak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Timothy Musielak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Musielak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Musielak works at Timothy J. Musielak LMHC CASAC DOT SAP in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Timothy Musielak’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Timothy Musielak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Musielak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Musielak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Musielak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
