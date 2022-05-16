Timothy Munier, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Munier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Timothy Munier, NP
Overview
Timothy Munier, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Timothy Munier works at
Locations
Icahn School of Medicine At Mount Sinai300 Cadman Plz W Fl 18, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 210-6040Friday9:00am - 1:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Visited Mt Sinai and BK a few days ago and saw NP Munier. He was thorough and informative and has a great bedside manner. He’s also been very responsive to messages and provides detailed feedback on test results.
About Timothy Munier, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750984829
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Munier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Munier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Timothy Munier works at
6 patients have reviewed Timothy Munier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Munier.
