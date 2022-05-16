See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Timothy Munier, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Timothy Munier, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Timothy Munier works at New York Gastroenterology Associates in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Icahn School of Medicine At Mount Sinai
    300 Cadman Plz W Fl 18, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 210-6040
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Timothy Munier, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750984829
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Timothy Munier, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Munier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Timothy Munier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Timothy Munier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Timothy Munier works at New York Gastroenterology Associates in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Timothy Munier’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Timothy Munier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Munier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Munier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Munier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

