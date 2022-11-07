See All Nurse Practitioners in Franklin, TN
Timothy Moss, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (7)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Timothy Moss, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Franklin, TN. 

Timothy Moss works at Volunteer Behavior Hlth Care in Franklin, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    /the Guidance Center
    1915 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 794-9973
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Dr. Moss is always attentive, understanding, and compassionate. I have worked with him since 2018 and I have never had a bad experience. Appointments are on time, easy to get ahold of, and the office staff are so welcoming. I highly recommend Dr. Moss for those who need high quality mental health care.
    D.M — Nov 07, 2022
    About Timothy Moss, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679603310
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Moss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Moss works at Volunteer Behavior Hlth Care in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Timothy Moss’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Timothy Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Moss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Moss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Moss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

