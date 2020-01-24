Timothy Moore, APRN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Timothy Moore, APRN-BC
Overview
Timothy Moore, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN.
Timothy Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hometown Family Medical115 N THOMPSON LN, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 896-4482
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Moore?
Courteous staff and my visit with Tim more than met my expectations. He was very thorough and explained everything in more detail than any other provider I’ve seen in the past 20 years.
About Timothy Moore, APRN-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932289535
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Moore accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Timothy Moore works at
10 patients have reviewed Timothy Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.