Timothy Moore, APRN-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Timothy Moore, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN. 

Timothy Moore works at Hometown Family Medical in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hometown Family Medical
    Hometown Family Medical
115 N THOMPSON LN, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 896-4482
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 24, 2020
    Courteous staff and my visit with Tim more than met my expectations. He was very thorough and explained everything in more detail than any other provider I’ve seen in the past 20 years.
    — Jan 24, 2020
    About Timothy Moore, APRN-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932289535
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Moore, APRN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Timothy Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Moore works at Hometown Family Medical in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Timothy Moore’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Timothy Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

