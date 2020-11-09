Timothy McGivern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy McGivern, LMHC
Overview
Timothy McGivern, LMHC is a Counselor in Dunedin, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 234 Monroe St, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 733-0489
Ratings & Reviews
No need to look further in the area of mental health council. Thank you Tim
About Timothy McGivern, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy McGivern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Timothy McGivern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy McGivern.
