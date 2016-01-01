Dr. Timothy Manchin, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Manchin, DC
Overview
Dr. Timothy Manchin, DC is a Chiropractor in Westlake Village, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 790 Hampshire Rd Ste E, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 277-4951
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Timothy Manchin, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
