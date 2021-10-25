See All Chiropractors in Laguna Hills, CA
Timothy Lanier, CH Icon-share Share Profile

Timothy Lanier, CH

Chiropractic
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Timothy Lanier, CH is a Chiropractor in Laguna Hills, CA. 

Timothy Lanier works at Lanier Chiropractic in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Watters, DC
Dr. Mark Watters, DC
10 (4)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lanier Chiropractic Professional Corp.
    23412 Moulton Pkwy Ste 100, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 770-6096
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Timothy Lanier?

    Oct 25, 2021
    Dr. Timothy Lanier is an exceptional chiropractor with an innate ability to diagnose and treat his patients. He is extremely caring and his first priority is his patient’s well being.
    Carol Charlton — Oct 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Timothy Lanier, CH
    How would you rate your experience with Timothy Lanier, CH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Timothy Lanier to family and friends

    Timothy Lanier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Timothy Lanier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Timothy Lanier, CH.

    About Timothy Lanier, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649384645
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Lanier, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Lanier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Timothy Lanier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Lanier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Lanier works at Lanier Chiropractic in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Timothy Lanier’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Timothy Lanier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Lanier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Lanier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Lanier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Timothy Lanier, CH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.