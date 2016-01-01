See All Physicians Assistants in Flint, MI
Timothy Kessler, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Timothy Kessler, PA-C is a physician assistant in Flint, MI. He currently practices at Dr. Karl M Hogue. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Karl M Hogue
    1352 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 573-4980
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield

About Timothy Kessler, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1326215997
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Frequently Asked Questions

Timothy Kessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Timothy Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Timothy Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Kessler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.