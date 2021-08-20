See All Dieticians And Nutritionists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Timothy Jennings, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Timothy Jennings, DC

Obesity Medicine
5 (81)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Timothy Jennings, DC is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.

Dr. Jennings works at O'Connor Health Center in San Jose, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    O'Connor Health Center
    1190 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 293-2225
    Monday
    6:45am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:45am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:45am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    6:45am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:45am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    O'Connor Health Center
    1330 N Broadway, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 949-8295
    Monday
    6:45am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:45am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:45am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    6:45am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    6:45am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diet Counseling
Generalized Obesity
Obesity
Diet Counseling
Generalized Obesity
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jennings?

    Aug 20, 2021
    I lost around 70lbs in under 3 months and felt great the entire time. My wife was thrilled with the results with my weight loss. As a 58 year old, being overweight can lead to many health problems. My time with Dr. Jennings most likely saved my life.
    Collier C Granberry — Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Jennings, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Jennings, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jennings to family and friends

    Dr. Jennings' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jennings

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Jennings, DC.

    About Dr. Timothy Jennings, DC

    Specialties
    • Obesity Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811092943
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • International College Of Applied Kinesiology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Los Gatos Chiro
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Jennings, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Jennings, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.