Timothy Jackson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Timothy Jackson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Timothy Jackson works at Forefront Dermatology - Virginia Beach - Providence Rd. in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Elizabeth City, NC, Hampton, VA and Kitty Hawk, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Virginia Beach Providence
    5249 Providence Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 257-3900
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology - Elizabeth City
    1134 N Road St Ste 3, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 331-5869
  3. 3
    Forefront Dermatology - Hampton
    2206 Executive Dr Ste F, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 467-3900
  4. 4
    Forefront Dermatology - Kitty Hawk
    5589 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 715-0610
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Tim Jackson treated me with kindness and respect. I am 56 and retired Navy Vet. I highly recommend this professional to anyone seeking a dermatologist.
    Daren Reed — Sep 15, 2022
    Photo: Timothy Jackson, PA-C
    About Timothy Jackson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982623625
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Jackson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Timothy Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

