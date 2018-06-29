Timothy Irizarry, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Irizarry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Timothy Irizarry, PA-C
Timothy Irizarry, PA-C is an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medical Technology (EMT), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from HARDING UNIVERSITY.
DePaul Community Health Centers3201 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 224-6309Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He listened and was very helpful with all my questions. He prescribe low cost solutions for my problem. Has a wonderful staff, who were very attentive to my needs.
- Emergency Medical Technology (EMT)
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871826958
- HARDING UNIVERSITY
