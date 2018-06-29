See All Emt / Paramedics in New Orleans, LA
Timothy Irizarry, PA-C

Emergency Medical Technology (EMT)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Timothy Irizarry, PA-C is an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medical Technology (EMT), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from HARDING UNIVERSITY.

Timothy Irizarry works at DePaul Community Health Centers in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DePaul Community Health Centers
    3201 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 224-6309
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urethral Catheterization Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2018
    He listened and was very helpful with all my questions. He prescribe low cost solutions for my problem. Has a wonderful staff, who were very attentive to my needs.
    Kim in Little Rock , AR — Jun 29, 2018
    About Timothy Irizarry, PA-C

    • Emergency Medical Technology (EMT)
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1871826958
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARDING UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Irizarry, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Irizarry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Timothy Irizarry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Irizarry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Irizarry works at DePaul Community Health Centers in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Timothy Irizarry’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Timothy Irizarry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Irizarry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Irizarry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Irizarry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

