Overview

Timothy Hochhalter, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Visalia, CA. 

Timothy Hochhalter works at Rachel McDermott Counseling in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Timothy Hochhalter
    718 W Center Ave Ste C, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 331-1977

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • California Foundation for Medical Care
    • Health Net
    • Tricare
    • Triwest

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Timothy Hochhalter, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780603274
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Hochhalter, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Hochhalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Timothy Hochhalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Hochhalter works at Rachel McDermott Counseling in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Timothy Hochhalter’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Timothy Hochhalter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Hochhalter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Hochhalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Hochhalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

