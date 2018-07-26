Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tim Hayes, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tim Hayes, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Syracuse, NY.
Dr. Hayes works at
Locations
Timothy P. Hayes Ph.d. Clinical Psychologist PC315 S Crouse Ave Ste 301, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 422-1722
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Hayes for several years and he has been extremely helpful in treating my anxiety disorder. He is patient, easy-going, honest, and intelligent.
About Dr. Tim Hayes, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.