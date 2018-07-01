See All Counselors in Spring Hill, TN
Timothy Grimes

Counseling
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Timothy Grimes is a Counselor in Spring Hill, TN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3314 Kedron Rd Ste B, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 483-7007
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Timothy Grimes

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285818773
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Grimes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Timothy Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Grimes.

