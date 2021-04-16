Timothy Gilbertson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Gilbertson, PA-C
Timothy Gilbertson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rockford, IL.
Timothy Gilbertson works at
OrthoIllinois - Injury Express Walk-In Injury Care5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 398-9491Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- ECOH
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Mr. Gilbertson is truly an asset to OrthoIllinois. His ability to listen to patients, and to quickly and accurately assess their issues and needs is very much appreciated.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1588973234
Timothy Gilbertson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Gilbertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Timothy Gilbertson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Gilbertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Gilbertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Gilbertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.