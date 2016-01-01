See All Nurse Practitioners in Southfield, MI
Timothy Gates, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Timothy Gates, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Southfield, MI. 

Timothy Gates works at Timothy Gates LLC in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Timothy Gates LLC
    16250 Northland Dr Ste 369, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 798-8433

About Timothy Gates, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487155024
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

