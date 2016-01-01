Timothy Donovan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Donovan, LMHC
Overview
Timothy Donovan, LMHC is a Counselor in Bloomington, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 120 W 7th St Ste 312, Bloomington, IN 47404 Directions (812) 334-2500
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Timothy Donovan, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1184761678
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Donovan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Timothy Donovan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Donovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Donovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Donovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.