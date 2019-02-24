See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Timothy Blankenship, OD

Optometry
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Blankenship, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.

Dr. Blankenship works at Champaign Dental Group in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Lake St Louis, MO and Glen Carbon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hill Vision Services LLC
    522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 113, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 567-7771
    Hill Vision Services
    300 Medical Plz Ste 140, Lake St Louis, MO 63367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 567-7771
    Hill Vision Services
    112 Magnolia Dr, Glen Carbon, IL 62034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 567-7771
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis

Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Bacterial Conjunctivitis
Accidental Eye Injuries
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Bacterial Conjunctivitis

Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • Essence Healthcare
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Opticare
    • PHCS
    • Principal Life
    • Spectera
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 24, 2019
    Dr Blankenship is an excellent choice in eye care. I have been a T1D for over 53 years and feel that he takes excellent care of my eyes, and refers me on to others if need be. Thanks Dr Blankenship!
    About Dr. Timothy Blankenship, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164440368
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • Arkansas State University
