See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Memphis, TN
Timberlyn Beal, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Timberlyn Beal, NP

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Timberlyn Beal, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. 

Timberlyn Beal works at Oak Street Health Frayser in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Frayser
    3360 N Watkins St, Memphis, TN 38127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 557-3572
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Timberlyn Beal?

    Photo: Timberlyn Beal, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Timberlyn Beal, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Timberlyn Beal to family and friends

    Timberlyn Beal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Timberlyn Beal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Timberlyn Beal, NP.

    About Timberlyn Beal, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1932551850
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timberlyn Beal, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timberlyn Beal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Timberlyn Beal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timberlyn Beal works at Oak Street Health Frayser in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Timberlyn Beal’s profile.

    Timberlyn Beal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Timberlyn Beal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timberlyn Beal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timberlyn Beal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.