Tim Rhodes, PA-C
Overview
Tim Rhodes, PA-C is a Travel Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Tim Rhodes works at
Locations
Burn and Plastic Surgery Clinics at Harborview4915 25th Ave NE Ste 300W, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Ratings & Reviews
Tim is a great listener. Although I had only met him for the first time a year ago, he was aware of the details of the months of surgeries and subsequent treatments that I experienced in the past year. He immediately sent me to get a blood draw to be able to track the progress of particular areas of concern. As I left, he handed me a complete summary of our meeting and the immediate results of the blood draw that was given just minutes before. I am impressed with his efficiency and am so glad to have chosen him as my primary care person.
About Tim Rhodes, PA-C
- Travel Medicine
- English
- 1730252032
Frequently Asked Questions
Tim Rhodes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tim Rhodes using Healthline FindCare.
Tim Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Tim Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tim Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tim Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tim Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.