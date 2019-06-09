See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Tim Rhodes, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Tim Rhodes, PA-C

Travel Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tim Rhodes, PA-C is a Travel Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Tim Rhodes works at Burn and Plastic Surgery Clinics at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Burn and Plastic Surgery Clinics at Harborview
    4915 25th Ave NE Ste 300W, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Tim Rhodes?

Jun 09, 2019
Tim is a great listener. Although I had only met him for the first time a year ago, he was aware of the details of the months of surgeries and subsequent treatments that I experienced in the past year. He immediately sent me to get a blood draw to be able to track the progress of particular areas of concern. As I left, he handed me a complete summary of our meeting and the immediate results of the blood draw that was given just minutes before. I am impressed with his efficiency and am so glad to have chosen him as my primary care person.
Marie Perez — Jun 09, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Tim Rhodes, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Tim Rhodes, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Tim Rhodes to family and friends

Tim Rhodes' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Tim Rhodes

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tim Rhodes, PA-C.

About Tim Rhodes, PA-C

Specialties
  • Travel Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730252032
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tim Rhodes, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tim Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tim Rhodes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Tim Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tim Rhodes works at Burn and Plastic Surgery Clinics at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Tim Rhodes’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Tim Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tim Rhodes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tim Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tim Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Tim Rhodes, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.