Tim Engle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tim Engle, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tim Engle, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fullerton, CA.
Tim Engle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Johanna Rosenthal M.d. Inc.1440 N Harbor Blvd Ste 900, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 345-8534
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tim Engle?
About Tim Engle, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801977327
Frequently Asked Questions
Tim Engle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tim Engle works at
Tim Engle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tim Engle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tim Engle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tim Engle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.