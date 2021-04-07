Tiffany Yohey, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Yohey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tiffany Yohey, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tiffany Yohey, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV.
Tiffany Yohey works at
Locations
Medschool Associates North-n Virginia St Cmm 2306255 Sharlands Ave Ste C, Reno, NV 89523 Directions (775) 784-4474
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Today (04/06/2021), in my first consultation with Tiffany Yohey APRN, FNB-BC. I consider it very professional, before my appointment, She had reviewed my case previously. The analyis of the data sent by my main doctor, the laboratory analyzes, the ultrasound and the questions about my symptoms, originated a proposal to start treating me. She indicate to have biopsy and make an appointment to review the results. At all times she was attentive and explained everything clearly. I greatly apprecuiate your time and attention. In addition to making an extra effort to understand my poor English pronunciation and another bonus was scheduling my next appointment. Thanks a lot, God take care of her and bless her.
About Tiffany Yohey, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104201219
Tiffany Yohey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Yohey accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tiffany Yohey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Tiffany Yohey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Yohey.
