Dr. Tiffany West, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany West, OD
Overview
Dr. Tiffany West, OD is an Optometrist in Mobile, AL.
Dr. West works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Mobile Eyecare1432 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 301-7620Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. West?
Dr West was fantastic!! She took her time answering all of my questions. She saw something in my retina she didn’t like and called to make me an appointment with a Retinal Specialist. If you care about your eyes and want an excellent exam. Make an appointment. I can’t say enough wonderful things about their practice! She saved my eyesight! Thank you Dr West!
About Dr. Tiffany West, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1689743874
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. West works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.