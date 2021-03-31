See All Counselors in Safety Harbor, FL
Tiffany Werhner, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Tiffany Werhner, LMHC

Counseling
4.5 (55)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tiffany Werhner, LMHC is a Counselor in Safety Harbor, FL. 

Tiffany Werhner works at Coastal Medical Devices Inc in Safety Harbor, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Ncc Proch, LMHC
Ncc Proch, LMHC
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Medical Devices Inc
    935 Main St Ste B2, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 200-8433

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tiffany Werhner?

    Mar 31, 2021
    I found Tiffany when I was at my lowest. She was extremely patient with me and helped save my life when she helped get me into a rehab. She reassured me she would still be my therpist after completing treatment. She stands by me as I now live a life of recovery while also going through a painful divorce. Together we tackle two diseases and the intense emotions that follow. I do not feel judged when we are in session and we even do family therapy! The Pre-Tiffany version of me would have never expected to have a renowned relationship with my parents. Thank you doesn’t quite cut it for me. I am eternally grateful to have found an amazing therpist.
    A very grateful client — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tiffany Werhner, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Tiffany Werhner, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tiffany Werhner to family and friends

    Tiffany Werhner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tiffany Werhner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tiffany Werhner, LMHC.

    About Tiffany Werhner, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720373913
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tiffany Werhner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tiffany Werhner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tiffany Werhner works at Coastal Medical Devices Inc in Safety Harbor, FL. View the full address on Tiffany Werhner’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Tiffany Werhner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Werhner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Werhner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Werhner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tiffany Werhner, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.