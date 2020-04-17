Tiffany Waller, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Waller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tiffany Waller, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tiffany Waller, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Tiffany Waller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Homewood Office2200 Lakeshore Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-6926
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tiffany Waller?
Tiffany is very professional and knowledgeable. She has found the medications that benefit me, and helped to restore my life. I will never see anyone else as long as her doors are open. Highly intelligent, and has a great demeanor with her patients. I recommend her to anyone that is seeking help, and haven't had a single person that has been disappointed in her.
About Tiffany Waller, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275082430
Frequently Asked Questions
Tiffany Waller accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tiffany Waller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tiffany Waller works at
4 patients have reviewed Tiffany Waller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Waller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Waller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Waller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.