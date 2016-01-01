Tiffany Walker, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tiffany Walker, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tiffany Walker, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Tiffany Walker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Procare Medical Group5270 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 330, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 776-6720Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tiffany Walker?
About Tiffany Walker, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1730683319
Frequently Asked Questions
Tiffany Walker accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tiffany Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tiffany Walker works at
Tiffany Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.