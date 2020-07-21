See All Nurse Practitioners in Lincoln, NE
Tiffany Vasa, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tiffany Vasa, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE. 

Tiffany Vasa works at Bryan Women's Care Physicians in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bryan Women's Care Physicians - 5055 Building
    5055 A St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68510 (402) 421-8581
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus
  • Bryan West Campus
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 21, 2020
    She was incredibly understanding and patient. She knows how to put her patients at ease. Everything was explained clearly and will be back again!
    — Jul 21, 2020
    Photo: Tiffany Vasa, APRN
    About Tiffany Vasa, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366966897
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tiffany Vasa, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Tiffany Vasa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Tiffany Vasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Tiffany Vasa works at Bryan Women's Care Physicians in Lincoln, NE.

    4 patients have reviewed Tiffany Vasa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

