Tiffany Smith, PA-C is accepting new patients.
Tiffany Smith, PA-C
Overview
Tiffany Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY.

Locations
Radiant Integrative Health Club2301 Terra Crossing Blvd Ste 103, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions
- Anthem
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
By far the best doctor I have ever had. I can not say enough good things about her! She is very professional and friendly. She makes everyone feel like family.
About Tiffany Smith, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1154576981
Education & Certifications
- Mountain State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Tiffany Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Smith accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tiffany Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Tiffany Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Smith.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Tiffany Smith can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.